Seth Meyers released his statement on the Charlottesville white supremacist rally and the horrible events that took place on Saturday early on Monday. And while the events of that day are still drawing reactions from many, Meyers saves most of his ire for President Trump and his tepid reaction the day of the rally. Trump’s “many sides” statement was a moment that passed by for the president and not even The White House’s follow-up statement or his updated condemnation of white supremacists on Monday can really make up for it. As Meyers says, it was pencils down on Saturday evening and the president only gets partial credit, particularly when seeing the alleged reaction from Nazi and white supremacists groups both on Saturday and today.
