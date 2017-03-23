Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Seth Meyers recapped Donald Trump’s tumultuous week during his Closer Look segment on Wednesday. The president can’t seem to escape the topic of his ties to Russia, and the FBI has revealed that they are formally investigating the matter. To complicate matters, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has thoroughly muddled Congress’ role in investigating Russia-Trump ties, so the president could use a win, which might come in the form of Gorsuch.

Gorsuch’s hearing seemed to be widely applauded by the Senate, as he carried himself well, which might have punched his ticket to the Supreme Court. He even charmed Sen. Lindsey Graham, who admitted he was wary Trump would nominate a reality star to the post. But Meyers wasn’t convinced and wonders if the GOP is pushing other matters to the side in order to score a conservative justice:

“Fundamentally, these hearings are awkward because we’re in the unprecedented situation of a president trying to fill a stolen Supreme Court seat while under the cloud of an FBI investigation. [Republicans] knew they were getting away with one of the greatest thefts in modern politics: the stealing of a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court from President Obama. If the shoe were on the other foot, Republicans would stonewall for four years.”

Gorsuch’s credentials are everything Republicans are looking for, and he looks like a shoe-in for the position. However, Sen. Al Franken hasn’t fallen under Gorsuch’s spell and even took him to task for a previous ruling. There may be a battle for his confirmation, but so far, everything looks like smooth sailing.