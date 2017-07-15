Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you needed proof that the Russia scandal was actually growing to a point where it shouldn’t be ignored, look no further than Fox News’ Chris Wallace and Shepard Smith. While the numerous pundits and talking heads at the network are keen to defend the president at every turn and provide a forum for the Trump brand of message, the same can’t be said for the traditional newsmen of the network. Both Wallace and Smith have long voiced their honest opinions of what goes in with the Trump White House, sometimes butting heads with key members of the administration.

The latest piece of evidence might be one of the more important samples of this position from the Fox personalities. Wallace joined Smith on his Friday afternoon show to discuss the ongoing saga of Donald Trump Jr. and his meeting with a Kremlin-linked attorney. At this point, the details of Team Trump’s meeting with the Russian lawyer continue to shift and at least 8 people were now in attendance. These shifting sands prompted Smith to vent his frustrations to Wallace on the air, saying that administration is peddling “lie after lie” to the point that the “deception is mind-boggling”: