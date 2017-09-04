North Korea’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test, reportedly a hydrogen bomb, has sent the international community into a defensive posture. While the tensions with the dictatorship are once again at a high, the response from the United States and President Donald Trump has added another layer of stress by partially blaming South Korea, threatening trade with China, and the looming threat of a military response. Secretary of Defense James Mattis helped fuel the idea of a military response with his short statement on The White House lawn and now reports from South Korea have indicated that the DPRK could already be mounting another missile test or possibly a second nuclear test.
According to The New York Times, the South Korean military has observed preparations by the north for a new ballistic missile test and may even be prepared for a seventh nuclear test according to separate reports. This has prompted a stern warning from China according to The Washington Post, telling North Korea that any test would be U.N. resolutions and could worsen tensions. Officials from the U.N. are also investigating a second seismic tremor that followed Sunday’s nuclear test to make sure it was not a second nuclear test.
In response to the test and possible missile test, South Korea carried out live military drills and escalated talks with the United States according to The New York Times:
The South Korean military carried out drills Monday in response to the test, with F-15K fighter jets and ground forces firing missiles in a simulated attack on the North’s nuclear site.
The South Korean defense minister, Song Young-moo, also said Monday that in recent talks he had asked the United States to deploy strategic assets including an aircraft carrier group and bombers, according to Yonhap, the South Korean news agency.
It was not immediately clear what sort of missile North Korea was preparing for a possible test. It first tested its new Hwasong-14 missile on July 4 and again on July 28. The second test showed the missile had a range of about 6,500 miles, which would put the western and central United States within range.
