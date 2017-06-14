Getty Image

The investigation into Russian interference in last year’s election now includes an investigation with President Trump specifically under the microscope.

The Washington Post reports that Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III will be investigating Trump to determine if the current commander-in-chief obstructed justice. The news has arrived not particularly far removed from Trump friend and Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy’s claim that Trump was mulling the removal of Mueller. Officials speaking with the Post say investigators are looking into Trump’s conduct, as well as “any evidence of possible financial crimes among Trump associates.”

Trump was reportedly given private assurances from then-FBI Director James B. Comey that he wasn’t the subject of a personal investigation. According to officials, that changed shortly after Comey’s firing. There’s no hard and fast numbers on how many people have been questioned by the FBI in their investigation, but the people the Post spoke with have stated that Mueller’s team will talk to director of national intelligence Daniel Coats, National Security Agency head Mike Rogers and former NSA deputy director Richard Ledgett. All were said to have agreed to be interviewed by Mueller’s investigators and those interviews could begin as early as this week. Trump’s personal attorney indicated through a spokesperson that “the FBI leak of information regarding the president is outrageous, inexcusable and illegal.”

