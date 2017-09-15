Protests Begin In St. Louis After An Ex-Cop Is Acquitted Of Murder In The 2011 Shooting Death Of A Black Man

#Police Shootings #Ferguson
09.15.17 11 mins ago

Years before Michael Brown’s 2014 death in Ferguson, Missouri, St. Louis cop Jason Stockley became the subject of an investigation after the December 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith. Stockley, who has since left the police force, was charged with first-degree murder following the death of Lamar, a black man, who he pursued and shot — “five times at close range” — after a high-speed chase over a suspected drug sale. On Friday, Stockley was found not guilty (after arguing that he acted in self-defense) in Smith’s death. Following the verdict, protesters took to the street and began blocking parts of downtown St. Louis.

The case, of course, is a controversial one, given the growing number of “not guilty” verdicts in similar cases of police shooting black men. As a matter of legal strategy, Stockley had waved his right to a jury trial, so the decision arrived solely by the hand of St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson. Within a 30-page document, Wilson wrote in part:

“A judge shall not be swayed by partisan interests, public clamor or fear of criticism … This Court, in conscience, cannot say that the State has proven every element of murder beyond a reasonable doubt, or that the State has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant did not act in self-defense.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Police Shootings#Ferguson
TAGSFergusonGUN VIOLENCEMICHAEL BROWNMISSOURIPolice ShootingsPROTESTERSst. louis

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 hour ago
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP