Stephen Colbert returned from Russia back at the end of June and promised a week full of shows devoted to what he did during his trip. There was a slight delay thanks to some holidays and just general multimedia needs, but we’ve finally reached that week of shows. And the good news is that the wait seems to have been worth it because Colbert has a slew of amazing segments lined up throughout this week. He spent a day with Brooklyn Nets owner and Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, sat down with a Russian security expert and Putin dissident, and got a chance to stay at the Ritz Carlton in its Presidential Suite. That’s important because that is also the room where President Trump allegedly did his deeds detailed in the “Golden Showers” dossier. There are now allegations that there are more than one tape floating around, but nothing is confirmed at this point. That’s probably why Colbert seemed strong enough to spend the night in the room without much concern — though he does joke about wearing a hazmat suit.

It is a packed week of content from The Late Show, but his first segment comes from St. Petersburg and his appearance on Russian late night television. When Colbert first posted he was in Russia, people were instantly curious about what he was up to and how it would affect his ongoing criticism of Donald Trump.