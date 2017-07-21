Stephen Colbert has spent all week teasing his trip to Russia and his stay at the hotel room connected to President Trump’s alleged pee-pee tape alluded to in the “Golden Showers” dossier. While playing around with Russian billionaires and appearing on late night TV to down vodka and pickles, The Late Show host kept dropping small breadcrumbs leading to his visit to the Ritz Carlton hotel room. And finally, tonight we get that full visit on the show and Colbert finally admits that it is the entire reason he even went to Russia in the first place. Just let that sink in for a moment because there’s not many people who would fly around the globe to visit a hotel room where prostitutes allegedly sprayed their pee-pee all over the bed. There’s already enough places to do that in America.

But Colbert did it and he rented the very expensive room for a series of segments that took a stroll through and investigated the reality of the Trump dossier’s salacious contents. His internet exclusive MTV Cribs tour shared everything but the location that most were interested in seeing. He had to save that for the big moment on national television, even getting Russian security expert and dissident Andrei Soldatov involved to help determine if the tape could be real and if the room is full of recording devices.