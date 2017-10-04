Getty Image

While investigators work to figure out Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock’s motive, it’s become increasingly clear that he omitted no details from his preparations. Paddock meticulously plotted the attack that killed 59 people and injured over 525 more. In doing so, he cultivated a massive arsenal of weaponry — which employed “bump stocks” — and even arranged to protect his girlfriend, Marilou Danley. More puzzle pieces have now emerged, including the following:

Paddock’s Hotel Cameras: In addition to Paddock’s mysterious wire transfer to the Philippines, he also thought to install cameras within and outside his Mandalay Bay hotel room. Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo revealed that several devices were discovered, including one on a hallway service cart. Authorities have taken all cameras into custody, and they believe that Paddock installed them to see when law enforcement approached his room. Police say that Paddock killed himself, although it’s not clear whether this happened before after officers entered the room.

Police Bodycam Footage: The Las Vegas Police Department has released some dramatic bodycam footage, which arrives with a warning for graphic content and can be viewed here. Within the clip, an officer can be seen shielding a concertgoer's body as shots ring out. Some people within the corresponding reply thread remarked that it sounded like more than one gun was being fired, but an echo effect helps establish law enforcement's conclusion that Paddock was the only gunman.

The New York Times notes that all of these new details are being scrutinized by the F.B.I. to reconstruct Paddock’s actions in an effort to ascertain his motive. However and as the bureau’s deputy director, Andrew McCabe admits, “We still have a lot to do.”

(Via CNN, New York Times, The Independent, Al Jazeera & ABC News)