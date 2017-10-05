Getty Image

Congressman Steve Scalise recently returned to work after being shot while practicing for the Congressional baseball game. Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner, a married lesbian, was also wounded in that attack, but she saved the life of Scalise and others by working with a fellow officer to bring down the shooter. Next week, Scalise is scheduled to speak at an anti-LBGT group’s rally. He’ll make “a return trip to the biggest gathering of pro-family conservatives in the country” when he speaks at the Value Voters Summit, an event organized by the Family Research Council. FYI, the Southern Poverty Law Center classifies the FRC as a hate group.

“We oppose the vigorous efforts of homosexual activists to demand that homosexuality be accepted as equivalent to heterosexuality in law, in the media, and in schools,” states the Family Research Council website. “Attempts to join two men or two women in ‘marriage’ constitute a radical redefinition and falsification of the institution, and FRC supports state and federal constitutional amendments to prevent such redefinition by courts or legislatures.”

Needless to say, Scalise’s decision to speak at an event held by such a group has not gone unnoticed.

Steve Scalise was saved by a lesbian police officer. He's now going to keynote a hate group dedicated to making being gay illegal — Pesach Lattin ⭐ (@pacelattin) October 5, 2017

"Thank you for literally saving my life. Now if you'll excuse me, I am off to try to strip you of your basic human rights." https://t.co/4JUdzgzeCY — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) October 5, 2017

Now that Steve Scalise is safe and healthy and back at work, can we now acknowledge that he’s one of the biggest pieces of shit in America? — joe mande (@JoeMande) September 28, 2017

In other Scalise-related news, he weighed in after the Las Vegas massacre on whether his anti-gun control views had changed. He said they had not while echoing the common refrain that it was improper to talk about gun laws immediately after such a tragic event.

(Via Southern Poverty Law Center, NBC News & Daily Kos)