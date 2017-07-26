House Majority Whip Steve Scalise Has Been Discharged From The Hospital After Making ‘Excellent Progress’

07.26.17

Six weeks after he and his fellow GOP congressional baseball team members were targeted in a “deliberate attack,” House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Doctors initially cautioned that Scalise, who remained in critical condition for serious — but not life-threatening — injuries at first, would spend a “considerable period of time” in the hospital. That he did, but according to a statement released on Wednesday, the congressman’s doctors praised his “excellent progress,” but warned he faced an “intensive inpatient rehabilitation” ahead.

“He is in good spirits and is looking forward to his return to work once he completes rehabilitation,” the statement adds regarding Scalise’s release on Tuesday. “He and his family are grateful for the care he received from the trauma team as well as the other doctors, nurses, and staff of MedStar Washington Hospital Center. The family also appreciates the outpouring of prayers and support during this time.”

Considering the rehabilitation regimen Scalise faces, the Louisiana Republican likely won’t return to Congress on a full-time basis anytime soon. Whether or not he’ll have words with fellow House GOP member Mo Brooks over his recent pro-gun ad, however, remains to be seen. You can read the full statement from MedStar Washington Hospital Center below:

