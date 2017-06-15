Getty Image

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) has undergone three surgeries following Wednesday’s shooting that occurred during practice for a Congressional charity baseball game. A new report indicates that while Scalise’s injuries are serious, the 51-year-old congressman is not believed to be in life-threatening condition.

According to sources speaking with The Advocate, Scalise is in critical condition after being shot in the hip, but the wounds are not currently putting his life jeopardy. (The paper is protecting its sources who requested anonymity because they aren’t speaking with the family’s authorization.) Scalise’s latest surgery was was to deal with bone and nerve damage caused by bullet.

Three Louisiana sources close to Scalise’s family and staff told The Advocate that the most recent operation was to repair bones and nerves fractured by the gunman’s bullet. Because there was no exit wound, physicians also are still trying to locate the bullet.

President Trump spoke about Scalise earlier on Thursday and asserted that the GOP Whip’s health battle was much more serious than originally believed.

“It’s been much more difficult than people even thought at that time,” said Trump on Scalise’s condition. “He’s in some trouble, but he’s a great fighter and he’s going to be okay, we hope.”

