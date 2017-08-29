Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ted Cruz has fallen into the trap of showing his bias and interests as a politician in the face of a horrible disaster. While the world still spins, Houston and other parts of Texas are currently flooded, badly in need of support from across the nation. That’s why it’s a good thing that someone like Ted Cruz is out there doing his part for the state. What’s not is how Cruz seemingly changed his tune from 2013 and his no vote on the Superstorm Sandy relief bill for people in New York and New Jersey.

He’s already faced plenty of criticism from citizens lying in wait to call out his hypocritical turn and released a statement trying to defend his vote at the time and why it stands apart from what he’s calling for in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The “pork” that gets stuffed into bills that mean well is a common occurrence in D.C. and is something that should be criticized. But quite a few questioned the true content of that bill and Cruz’s change of tune.

First he dropped in for a chat with Katy Tur on MSNBC where he accused the host of “political sniping” by bringing up the senator’s voting record. He then moved on to glossing over history a bit by saying the original bill had him “enthusiastic”: