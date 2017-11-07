While thoughts and prayers are a nice sentiment and reveal good intentions when offered by most people, they clearly are not enough to stop rampant gun violence in America. Despite gun control policies favored by both Democrats and Republicans, and the percentages in both parties rising after violent events, time and time again, Congress generally does not act.
On Monday night, Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) got fed up and walked out of the legislative chamber during a moment of silence for the victims of the Sutherland Springs shooting. Lieu later tweeted that he did so to protest his colleagues’ lack of action after yet another mass shooting.
Rep. Lieu, who wants to pass universal background checks, ban assault rifles, and ban bump stocks, broadcast a statement on Facebook Live:
“My colleagues right now are doing a moment of silence. I respect their right to do that and I myself have participated in many of them. But I can’t do this again. I’ve been to too many moments of silences. Just in my short career in Congress, three of the worst mass shootings in US history have occurred. I will not be silent. What we need is we need action, we need to pass gun safety legislation now. I urge us to pass reasonable gun safety legislation … We need to do that. We cannot be silent. We need to act now.”
When asked if he was politicizing the moment by a news anchor, Lieu said, “I view it as doing my job to highlight this issue because you don’t want Congress to just do moments of silences every time a mass shooting happens.”
Rep. Lieu may have an unlikely ally in Congress to get the background check needle moving. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) announced on Tuesday that he would introduce legislation that would require federal agencies to file all conviction records with the National Instant Criminal Background Check system. It’s a step that may have prevented Devin Patrick Kelley from acquiring a gun.
Last month, efforts to ban or regulate bump stocks made infamous by Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock stalled soon after being introduced in Congress, part of an all-too-familiar trend of interest waning as quickly as the news cycle. A bipartisan discussion has since resumed on the devices.
(Via CNN & Austin American-Statesman)
Yeah, you don’t sound unhinged at all.
“Laws didn’t work this one time, so they’ll never work! We have to live with the mass shootings. Just a byproduct of pure American freedom!”
It’s the fractured gun laws that vary by locality and loopholes that make it easy to illegally obtain weapons. It’s the carelessness of our government to forget to take the actions that would have prevented him from being able to purchase a gun. Why would they be so careless? So they don’t get attacked by unhinged gun fanatics for denying this guy his “rights”.
Creepy weirdo gun nuts that go off on unhinged rants every time someone talks about any type of reform are impeding progress towards less mass shootings because of their need to make themselves feel powerful.
Why do people join the NRA? I own 9 guns (hunting rifles, muzzleloaders, a pistol) so I’m not opposed to all guns, but I don’t understand people essentially paying gun manufacturers legal fees. The NRA is interested in protecting the gun manufacturers’ rights to sell guns, not your rights to buy them. Those interests just happen to sync up. If people stopped paying the NRA, the gun manufacturers would still pay for the lobbyists and lawyers.
I would never call up WalMart and say “I heard a lady fell in your store and is suing you, where can I donate to help pay your lawyers?”, yet NRA members are glad to do the same thing.