Fox

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews was among the many brave actors and actresses that spoke up about their own experiences with assault and harassment in the wake of the damning allegations against Harvey Weinstein. One month removed from sharing his story with the world, Crews has now officially shared his story with the Los Angeles Police Department.

TMZ reports that Crews walked into an LAPD police station and filed a report alleging sexual assault. In October, Crews detailed an incident where he was allegedly groped by an unnamed “high-level Hollywood executive” at a party. While Crews did not mention the exec by name, agent Adam Venit has gone a reported leave of absence from William Morris Endeavor following Crews speaking out on Twitter. The actor is a WME client. According to TMZ, the statute of limitations in California makes it possible for a criminal investigation to result from Crews coming to LAPD.

“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME,” wrote Crews in a series of tweets on October 10. “My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk.”