Terry Crews Files A Report With The LAPD After Sharing His Sexual Assault Story

#Terry Crews #Brooklyn Nine-Nine
11.08.17 1 hour ago

Fox

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews was among the many brave actors and actresses that spoke up about their own experiences with assault and harassment in the wake of the damning allegations against Harvey Weinstein. One month removed from sharing his story with the world, Crews has now officially shared his story with the Los Angeles Police Department.

TMZ reports that Crews walked into an LAPD police station and filed a report alleging sexual assault. In October, Crews detailed an incident where he was allegedly groped by an unnamed “high-level Hollywood executive” at a party. While Crews did not mention the exec by name, agent Adam Venit has gone a reported leave of absence from William Morris Endeavor following Crews speaking out on Twitter. The actor is a WME client. According to TMZ, the statute of limitations in California makes it possible for a criminal investigation to result from Crews coming to LAPD.

“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME,” wrote Crews in a series of tweets on October 10. “My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Terry Crews#Brooklyn Nine-Nine
TAGSbrooklyn nine-nineSEXUAL ASSAULTsexual harassmentterry crews

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP