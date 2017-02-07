It’s been another interesting week for the Trump administration and most folks are dumping a lot of the credit/blame at the feet of Steve Bannon. The man who loves darkness and reportedly models himself after Satan and Dick Cheney has gained a lot of attention thanks to reports that he is behind the president’s controversy executive orders on immigration and his new placement on the National Security Council. All of this was enough for Trevor Noah to shotgun Bannon to the top of The Daily Show’s list of people who is the REAL president.

The president’s chief strategist blows past “Jarvanka” — Noah’s celebrity couple name for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump — and Fox News on the list, meaning he is the real power player in the eyes of the fake news world. At least this week.

Bannon ended up on the cover of Time looking like something ripped out of a Bond movie and basically physically resembling all of those terrible things you heard about Cheney during the Bush years. The Oliver Stone film about this administration is going to be a hoot, as long as they keep Alec Baldwin far away from it. I’m not sure who would play Trump in a serious film, but I do think Melissa McCarthy could still play Sean Spicer.

(Via The Daily Show)