Folks left and right have been showing their surprise at Vladimir Putin’s lack of retaliation to President Obama’s actions against Russia and its diplomats, but Trevor Noah knows to read between the lines when it comes to such things. The Daily Show host knows that having to stay in Russia is likely punishment on its own, making Putin’s lack of action a little more sinister. Not only that, but inviting the diplomat children to the Kremlin for Christmas? Also not all its cracked up to be for Noah, pointing out the cameras and tape recorders you’re likely to find stuffed into the gifts found under the tree.