Trevor Noah feels that Ted Cruz discovered one of the great joys in life during his debate with Bernie Sanders on Tuesday. Somewhere in between congratulating a woman for her MS, Cruz found a moment to make fun of one of political comedy’s easiest targets: Ted Cruz.

Making jokes about Ted Cruz’s love of Campbell’s Chunky Soup, his weird tooth eating during the debates, or all of the abuse doled out to his wife during his concession speech were highlights of a campaign that never ended. But even with all of that, Cruz never really stepped back from smelling the bacon at the end of his assault rifle to see that it was OK to make fun of himself.

Noah is quick to point out that Cruz did stumble back into his old ways many times during Tuesday’s debate — and has definitely gotten back there since returning to Congress — but he was struck by how many times he ended up agreeing with Bernie Sanders during the evening. That’s not saying too much because Ted Cruz has proven to be a bit of a chameleon during the presidential race, so he could agree one moment and then give a speech against you on the floor of the Republican National Convention.

(Via The Daily Show)