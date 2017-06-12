Getty Image

Last week, hot on the heels of of politicizing the London attack, Trump turned his ire to the Justice Department for its “watered down Travel Ban.” As many noted, including Kellyanne Conway’s husband, it wasn’t good optics for the president to use the phrase “travel ban,” and a week later, another federal appeals court has ruled against Trump’s executive order. It’s so weird how this keeps happening to this administration.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals originally refused to reinstate the President’s executive order in February and have now ruled that the revised version also isn’t going to fly. “We conclude that the President, in issuing the Executive Order, exceeded the scope of the authority delegated to him by Congress,” the judges wrote:

The judges largely affirmed a Hawaii judge’s decision from March which found the core provisions of the revised executive order — temporarily blocking all refugees and foreign nationals from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the US — likely violated the Constitution because its primary purpose was to disfavor Muslims.

Attorney general Jeff Sessions wasn’t a fan of that federal judge in Hawaii’s decision, calling the 50th state “an island in the Pacific” that was impeding the president’s will, so we could be getting some quality soundbites from the Department of Justice head again.

You can read the full Ninth Circuit ruling here. Who will get blamed for this one?

The Democrats have no message, not on economics, not on taxes, not on jobs, not on failing #Obamacare. They are only OBSTRUCTIONISTS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2017

(via CNN & New York Times)