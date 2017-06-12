The 9th Circuit Court Of Appeals Rules That Trump Exceeded Presidential Authority With His Travel Ban

06.12.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Last week, hot on the heels of of politicizing the London attack, Trump turned his ire to the Justice Department for its “watered down Travel Ban.” As many noted, including Kellyanne Conway’s husband, it wasn’t good optics for the president to use the phrase “travel ban,” and a week later, another federal appeals court has ruled against Trump’s executive order. It’s so weird how this keeps happening to this administration.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals originally refused to reinstate the President’s executive order in February and have now ruled that the revised version also isn’t going to fly. “We conclude that the President, in issuing the Executive Order, exceeded the scope of the authority delegated to him by Congress,” the judges wrote:

The judges largely affirmed a Hawaii judge’s decision from March which found the core provisions of the revised executive order — temporarily blocking all refugees and foreign nationals from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the US — likely violated the Constitution because its primary purpose was to disfavor Muslims.

Attorney general Jeff Sessions wasn’t a fan of that federal judge in Hawaii’s decision, calling the 50th state “an island in the Pacific” that was impeding the president’s will, so we could be getting some quality soundbites from the Department of Justice head again.

You can read the full Ninth Circuit ruling here. Who will get blamed for this one?

(via CNN & New York Times)

Around The Web

TAGScourt rulingsIMMIGRATIONmuslim travel ban

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP