One Of Trump’s Accusers Tells Megyn Kelly He Called Her The C-Word In Public, Years After She Refused Him

#Megyn Kelly #Donald Trump
12.11.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

On Sunday, Megyn Kelly Today‘s official Twitter account revealed Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey, and Rachel Cooks — three of the at least 19 women who have accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct — would appear live on Monday’s program. Appear they did, and while their conversations with Kelly largely revolved around their previous allegations, a few previously unheard bits of their accounts came to light throughout the hourlong conversation. Like Leeds’s story of meeting Trump and his first wife, Ivana, at a Humane Society fundraiser in New York.

Three years after her encounter with Trump in first class aboard a commercial flight in the ’80s, Leeds moved to New York when she got a job with the charitable organization. She subsequently worked at a fundraising gala hosted by Saks Fifth Avenue, doling out table assignments to the guests — including Trump and a “very pregnant” Ivana:

“He stands there as I’m handing him his table assignment and he says, ‘I remember you. You were that… woman from the airplane.’ He called me the worst name ever… It’s the worst one… The room cleared. It was like everybody disappeared… It was shocking.”

Leeds refused to say the word, let alone the phrase “the c-word,” but Kelly repeatedly asked her to confirm what Trump had called her. “You don’t want to say it out loud, but does it begin with a ‘c’?” the host asked. When Leeds said it did and continued on, Kelly followed up. “Does it end with ‘t’?” All the while, the Megyn Kelly Today studio reacted to Leeds and Kelly’s exchange with a mixture of nervous laughter and shocked gasps. And considering the president’s documented history with the word, Leeds’s update to her story seems all the more credible.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Megyn Kelly#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpJessica Leedsmegyn kellyRachel CooksSamantha HolveySEXUAL ASSAULTsexual harassmentsexual misconduct

Best Of 2017

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 2 hours ago
Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

12.11.17 3 hours ago 8 Comments
All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

12.08.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP