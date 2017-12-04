Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Sunday, Billy Bush published an op-ed in the New York Times after it was reported that Donald Trump is now trying to suggest that his 2005 lewd remarks on the Access Hollywood bus were “not authentic.” “He said it,” wrote Bush. “Of course he said it. And we laughed along, without a single doubt that this was hypothetical hot air from America’s highest-rated bloviator,” noting that he along with seven other guys on the bus thought they were listening to “a crass standup act.”

Of course, this would allegedly not turn out to be the case, as former Trump Tower employee Rachel Crooks testified to Alisyn Camerota on CNN’s New Day on Monday morning. Crooks says that in 2005, the same year as the hot mic incident, Trump held onto her hands and forcibly kissed her while waiting for an elevator — which literally fits the same MO he was caught bragging about. She now thanks Bush for speaking out on her behalf and others, despite the fact that it’s now “months later.” “I thought it was wonderful that he was willing to do that, I’m thankful for it,” she told Camerota.

Later, when asked what she thought upon hearing the Access Hollywood tape, Crooks said, “I mean yeah, he’s basically admitting to the behavior that I was a victim of.” As to Trump now trying to claim that it wasn’t him on the tape she replied, “Nothing shocks me anymore about him. I think he’s a pathological liar — it’s not shocking, but it’s sad that people don’t hold him more accountable.”

(Via CNN)