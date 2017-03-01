President Trump received loads of criticism for approving a counterterrorism raid in Yemen that went terribly wrong. Dozens of non-combatants died, and the raid produced the first-known combat death under his presidency. The White House continues to insist that the mission was a success, but U.S. military officials revealed that no significant intelligence was yielded, and the raid also failed to take out the “secret” intended target (an Al-Qaeda leader). And since Trump cannot handle criticism, the incoming solution here — according to a Daily Beast report — appears to be removing him from the decision-making process altogether.
In short, the White House wants change, and that response doesn’t include recognizing that Trump approved the mission over dinner and with limited expertise. Rather, the strategy appears to be insulating Trump from further jabs in the case of more failed military operations. Ideally, this would also prevent Trump from being grilled over these failures, which has resulted in even more criticism, especially after some interpreted a Monday Fox & Friends segment as Trump blaming the generals. He really did blame the Obama administration, even though Trump greenlit the mission, but the Daily Beast says the White House has a plan:
The White House is considering delegating more authority to the Pentagon to greenlight anti-terrorist operations like the SEAL Team 6 raid in Yemen that cost the life of a Navy SEAL, to step up the war on the so-called Islamic State, multiple U.S. officials tell The Daily Beast.
President Donald Trump has signaled that he wants his defense secretary, retired Marine Gen. Jim Mattis, to have a freer hand to launch time-sensitive missions quickly, ending what U.S. officials say could be a long approval process under President Barack Obama that critics claimed stalled some missions by hours or days.
In declared war zones, U.S. commanders have the authority to make such calls, but outside such war zones, in ungoverned or unstable places like Somalia, Libya, or Yemen, it can take permissions all the way up to the Oval Office to launch a drone or a special operations team.
In other words, Trump’s team realizes that the president’s gung-ho plan to massively increase military spending by $54 billion annually (which is 80% of Russia’s entire military budget) will result in more SNAFUs. So, they want to make sure that Trump isn’t seen as the accountable party if the war against ISIS meets complications.
This desire is especially strong after a Gold Star Father refused to meet Trump because he put on a “grand display” in Yemen (where a “boots on the ground” U.S. operation hasn’t happened in years). That’s exactly the kind of crushing blow that the White House wants to avoid, especially since it’s not every day that Trump can attempt to wave the wand with a “presidential” speech when a military mission goes awry. Now, Trump won’t even have to blame the generals — since the Pentagon would shoulder the entire burden — and he can simply go back to Making America Great Again.
(Via Daily Beast & New York Times)
Cool. So Donny will get all the benefits of exploiting a soldier’s widow without the repercussions of sending him to die on a botched mission.
sounds like a pretty sweet deal
The buck stops….somewhere over there.
So our president loves adulation but can’t accept criticism. Or blame. Or responsibility. Like a child. Cheerleader in chief. Cheerleaders can’t lose games.
So basically the WH removes him from decision-making so his feelings don’t get hurt if another mission goes awry?
Christ on a cracker, the cynicism in this administration is thick.
This is disgusting.
Wow, everyone wants to bitch that he is deferring these kind of decisions to someone with real loads of world experience? I guess you would be happier with him failing and more life can be lost so you can have hot taeks and lulz?
The fuck is wrong with you people?
Loads of real world experience*
He is now the commander in chief. Not the queen. He doesn’t get to pawn off the hard parts of his job because he refuses to use his “really good brain”
We know he never thought he would win, she didn’t expect to win the primary even. So this is all just him winging it and it’s not working. So just pawn it off on someone else while still making disastrous decisions about everything
You act like he still won’t get the blame if something goes wrong… Everyone wants to bitch about his ego and when he steps aside you bitch that he is passing the buck. Make up your damn mind? Or just keep rooting for him to fail to make yourself feel better, I guess.
It’s not that they are changing the decision making process to military commanders, it’s that they HAVE TO because a giant orange baby can’t accept the responsibilities of leadership and decision making.
Post-bin Laden, Obama wasn’t any better at this, blaming everything from Bush to a YouTube video, but that’s because there is no longer a big picture on the tackboard to which we can direct all of our resource as the goal. War is totally different than it was when things were much more Axis v. Allies, 1st World/2nd World black and white. It’s best to leave these things to the best military commanders we have and hold them accountable for successes and failures. Obama should have done it too.
Exactly. We’re not fighting wars against a clear enemy. It’s an ideology or group that cannot be directly targeted. Obamas excuses were valid. Trumps excuse is embarrassing.