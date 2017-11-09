Getty Image

Although the Russia investigation has seen many developments lately, there’s been little progress on the matter of most interest to the Internet. That, of course, refers to the reported “golden showers” incident, which was only one portion of the voluminous Steele dossier that the FBI has been able to partially corroborate. Still, people await more about Trump allegedly hiring Russian prostitutes to pee on a bed where Obama once slept. And senators wanted to know as well, for the subject came up this week during longtime Trump bodyguard Keith Schiller’s testimony, according to NBC News.

Schiller testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, and of course, there are leaks. Three sources told NBC that Schiller acknowledged that a Russian participant in the Miss Universe pageant offered to “send five women” up to Trump’s hotel room, but Schiller said that he and Trump laughed it off as a joke because “we don’t do that type of stuff.” As for the “pee” element of the story, Schiller reportedly said, “Oh my God, that’s bullsh*t.” Here’s the part where Schiller says he believes nothing happened:

That night, two sources said, Schiller said he discussed the conversation with Trump as Trump was walking back to his hotel room, and Schiller said the two men laughed about it as Trump went to bed alone. Schiller testified that he stood outside Trump’s hotel room for a time and then went to bed. One source noted that Schiller testified he eventually left Trump’s hotel room door and could not say for sure what happened during the remainder of the night. Two other sources said Schiller testified he was confident nothing happened.

Schiller, who spent years fetching BK and McDonald’s for Trump, probably never dreamed that he’d be answering questions about a “pee tape” in front of Congress. He reportedly stressed that both he and Trump knew that Moscow hotel rooms could be rigged for hidden video, which dredges up memories of how Trump denied the golden showers story during a rant about germaphobia and tiny cameras.

Meanwhile, Schiller’s attorney, Stuart Sears, responded to the sources’ claims (which Sears calls “indefensible” conduct) by labeling them as “blatantly false and misleading.” And yet the pee-tape truthers’ quest will continue.

