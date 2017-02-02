On Thursday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary General John Kelly told Fox news that parts of Donald Trump’s infamous border will be transparent. He wasn’t kidding, as he said sections will be see-through and consist of only sensors and “other technology.”
Details concerning the proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall are still scarce (such as who will pay for it and if it will ever be constructed) but the newest revelations from Kelly are interesting, to say the least. Kelly described how the wall “will take a multi-layered approach. There will be the physical wall and then parts of the wall that you can see through because it will rely on sensors and other technology.” Kelly also said he hopes the wall would be completed in two years and had more information on priority spots:
“The [wall] will be built where it’s needed first, and then it will be filled in. That’s how I’m looking at it,” he said.
Herridge later reported that Kelly had said he was optimistic that he would receive a “surge” of resources for border security. She said he also hoped that “if it’s legal,” immigration judges could be brought directly to the border to expedite deportation hearings.”
It will be odd to read the fine print in the contract for the company that is employed to create an invisible wall. Is it too soon to make an “Emperor’s Clothes” joke?
(Via Talking Points Memo & The Hill)
It’s gonna funny to watch Trump’s border control called to the scene with their heavy artillery every time a coyote sets off a sensor.
160 million cubic yards of concrete is not easy to come by. Logistically it would be a nightmare to build. Prefab offsite means that transportation of the wall to the location increases the budget. Onsite fabrication means that unpredictable weather increases weather. A total concrete wall is virtually impossible, it would cause market fluctuations and increase building costs across the globe. I predict maybe 50-100 miles of fencing, electronic or metal, before the topic is abandoned.
So it’ll have holes? Because it sounds like holes, not a “transparent” wall.