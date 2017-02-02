Trump Voter Fraud Theorist Gets Destroyed

Donald Trump’s Border Wall May Include Sections That Are Transparent

chris-zois
News Writer
02.02.17

Getty Image

On Thursday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary General John Kelly told Fox news that parts of Donald Trump’s infamous border will be transparent. He wasn’t kidding, as he said sections will be see-through and consist of only sensors and “other technology.”

Details concerning the proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall are still scarce (such as who will pay for it and if it will ever be constructed) but the newest revelations from Kelly are interesting, to say the least. Kelly described how the wall “will take a multi-layered approach. There will be the physical wall and then parts of the wall that you can see through because it will rely on sensors and other technology.” Kelly also said he hopes the wall would be completed in two years and had more information on priority spots:

“The [wall] will be built where it’s needed first, and then it will be filled in. That’s how I’m looking at it,” he said.

Herridge later reported that Kelly had said he was optimistic that he would receive a “surge” of resources for border security. She said he also hoped that “if it’s legal,” immigration judges could be brought directly to the border to expedite deportation hearings.”

It will be odd to read the fine print in the contract for the company that is employed to create an invisible wall. Is it too soon to make an “Emperor’s Clothes” joke?

(Via Talking Points Memo & The Hill)

TAGSBorder Walldonald trumpMexico
Author Profile Picture
Bike rider, Film connoisseur, Punk rocker, White Sox apologist, Wrestling aficionado

