Trump: We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, violence, on many sides https://t.co/lJueMbQ8gm — CNN (@CNN) August 12, 2017

This weekend’s chaos in Charlottesville, Virginia began when Nazis/white supremacists marched at the University of Virginia with tiki torches on Friday night. The situation grew even worse on Saturday when a car slammed into counterprotesters, killing one person. At least three people have died in association with these protests, and President Trump addressed Americans while declining to place any blame upon Nazis/supremacists for the events. His speech stood in stark contrast to that of Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who told the bearers of hate-filled messages to “go home … there is no place for you in America.” Whereas the president chose to describe the problem as one sourcing from “many sides.” He did: