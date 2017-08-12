Trump: We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, violence, on many sides https://t.co/lJueMbQ8gm
This weekend’s chaos in Charlottesville, Virginia began when Nazis/white supremacists marched at the University of Virginia with tiki torches on Friday night. The situation grew even worse on Saturday when a car slammed into counterprotesters, killing one person. At least three people have died in association with these protests, and President Trump addressed Americans while declining to place any blame upon Nazis/supremacists for the events. His speech stood in stark contrast to that of Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who told the bearers of hate-filled messages to “go home … there is no place for you in America.” Whereas the president chose to describe the problem as one sourcing from “many sides.” He did:
“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides. It has been going on for a long time in our country — not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. It has been going on for a long, long time. It has no place in America.”
Donald obviously doesn’t realize that if he wasn’t elected, none of this would be happening. He’s the literal reason this is happening, that these pieces of garbage would even consider trying something like this, let alone actually get away with it.
This is all on you, Mr. President. All of it. Not figuratively. Literally. I’d ask how you sleep at night but probably pretty well because you see nothing wrong with what these Nazis and alt-right monsters have to say, right?
Oh christ, and David Duke has come out and said exactly what I just said. They openly admit it. Absolutely amazing.
Someone find Trump’s tweets complaining about Democrats not wanting to say “radical islam”.
Oh, jesus. Come on Dems, you know what you need to do…
This was the best I could find for now: [twitter.com]
