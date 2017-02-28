The Looming Fight With Trump Over Sanctuary Cities

Trump Claims He’s Open To Granting Status To Undocumented Immigrants Who Haven’t Committed Crimes

Trending Writer
02.28.17 2 Comments

Getty Image

It’s sort of redundant to say the public is divided on Donald Trump’s approach to government, but the current commander-in-chief’s philosophy on immigration has generated one of the more intense splits in attitudes of Americans. Could a freshly touted Trump vision of granting undocumented immigrants legal status change how he’s perceived?

President Trump told the press that he’s interested in passing an immigration reform bill with the power to grant legal status for millions of undocumented immigrants. At present, Trump’s immigration order and self-described “military operation” crackdown on undocumented immigrants has created a climate of extreme uncertainty for immigrants and non-immigrants alike. The current approach Trump claims has to want is a compromise on the issue.

“The time is right for an immigration bill as long as there is compromise on both sides,” said Trump.

A CNN report has a senior administration official noting that the president was onboard for a bill that would stop short of granting full-on citizenship, but would allow undocumented immigrants to live, work and pay taxes in the U.S without being deported. This offer would not be extended to “serious of violent criminals.”

TAGSdonald trumpIMMIGRATIONundocumented immigrants

Around The Web

Draymond Green Continued His Beef With Paul Pierce By Saying He Couldn’t Carry A Team

Draymond Green Continued His Beef With Paul Pierce By Saying He Couldn’t Carry A Team

02.28.17 4 hours ago 3 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP