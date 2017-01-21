Getty Image

President Donald Trump has a decorated history of getting defensive over an ample number of subjects. The former NBC television game show host is particularly prickly over being challenged on issues of size and numbers. The president is sensitive about his (allegedly) minuscule hands, his popular vote total and apparently the way the media has characterized the unObama-like attendance for his Inauguration. This particular bit of grumbling came as millions of women worldwide are marching in protest of Trump.

“We had a massive field of people, you saw that. Packed,” claimed President Trump when speaking at Central Intelligence Agency headquarters.

Trump’s complaints about The Media™ are nothing new, so this response shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Trump said the reported turnout was a lie and that pictures comparing his turnout to Obama’s were a fabrication.

“Honestly it looked like a million and half people, whatever it was it was,” insisted Trump. “But it went all the way back to the Washington Monument … and by mistake I get this network and it showed an empty field, and it said we drew 250,000 people. Now that’s not bad, but it’s a lie.”