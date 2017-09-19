The day after his first address before the United Nations General Assembly, during which he criticized the organization’s “bureaucracy and mismanagement,” Donald Trump set his sights on North Korea. Calling out the troublesome nation for its many threats against the United States and Japan, the president declared America will “totally destroy” the China and Russia-aligned country if its dictator, Kim Jong-un doesn’t let up in the neat future.

“The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea,” Trump said in a measured tone before the General Assembly. Before anyone at the United Nations had a chance to consider his statement, however, the president recycled the “rocket man” moniker he first employed against Jong-un in a series of tweets on Sunday. “Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime. The United States is ready, willing and able, but hopefully this will not be necessary. That’s what the United Nations is all about. That’s what the United Nations is for.”

In conclusion, Trump argued it was “time for North Korea to realize that its denuclearization is its only responsible future.” He also suggested the United Nations “has great potential,” and may become “something that will be very, very special,” when addressing reporters after the General Assembly address.