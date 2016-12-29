Look At Some Of The Worst Presidents In History

Trump Dodged A Question On Russia During A Bizarre, Impromptu Q&A While Don King Waved The Israeli Flag

12.28.16 17 hours ago 14 Comments

Subscribe to UPROXX

Donald Trump hasn’t held a press conference in five months, but he decided tonight was a great time to address the media somewhere besides Twitter. So, he and Don King popped out of his Palm Beach estate’s front door and simply began talking. This was a truly odd “press conference,” although I guess it qualifies as one? It was more like an impromptu Q&A session that happened because Trump’s pal wanted to yell, “Make America Great Again!”

The boxing promoter (who was previously seen dropping the n-word at a Trump rally) aired his feelings about John Kerry’s criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu by waiving the Israeli and American flags. King must have been holding half a dozen flags, and he expressed confidence that Trump could bolster U.S.-Israel relations:

TAGSDON KINGdonald trumpISRAELjohn kerryRUSSIA

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 6 hours ago
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 6 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP