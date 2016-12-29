Donald Trump hasn’t held a press conference in five months, but he decided tonight was a great time to address the media somewhere besides Twitter. So, he and Don King popped out of his Palm Beach estate’s front door and simply began talking. This was a truly odd “press conference,” although I guess it qualifies as one? It was more like an impromptu Q&A session that happened because Trump’s pal wanted to yell, “Make America Great Again!”
The boxing promoter (who was previously seen dropping the n-word at a Trump rally) aired his feelings about John Kerry’s criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu by waiving the Israeli and American flags. King must have been holding half a dozen flags, and he expressed confidence that Trump could bolster U.S.-Israel relations:
This fucking guy.
Honestly… what the fuck is this?
what the fuck is happening
I’m starting to think that he’s doing all of this as punishment for finishing last in his fantasy football league.
During the Bush 2 administration, I would frequently blurt out ‘this guy doesn’t know what the f$&@ he’s talking about’. Oh how wrong I was; because even though George the lesser didn’t seem to have a grasp on the issues and explained things inartfully; at least he made an effort to get educated on the subjects that he was lacking.
With Trump, I can say unequivocally, THIS GUY DOESNT KNOW WHAT THE F$&@ HE ISTALKING ABOUT.
Your comment is very greatly wrong. I think it’s pretty obvious why it’s so wrong. It’s so obvious that only a dummy would need me to explain why. In fact, you’re a failing commenter, and must hate America.
-Trump style circumlocution.
Maybe it was a “euphanism”?
So, it’s pretty clear that Donnie has never used a computer, right?
I don’t think he realizes that his android smartphone is a computer. “How can this be a computer when it’s quite clearly a phone!”
So he just happened to be hanging out at home with Don King and Don King just happened to have like half a dozen flags with him? Is this the aftermath of a coke binge?
God, what an embarrassment.
Dumb, ignorant and arrogant is a great combo for a president.
Ladies and gentlemen, your reality show president!
Remember all those Republicans who kept excusing Trump’s outlandish words and bizarre behavior by saying that the “campaign style” Trump would go away once he won and he would start acting Presidential? Yeah…
What he said about computers is just laughable.
As is the rest of this sight. If this were a skit on SNL it wouldn’t be funny. We would just scratch our heads and think they’re losing it.