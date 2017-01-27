Getty Image

Donald Trump’s receiving backlash over his Holocaust Memorial Day statement, which curiously expresses hope for “love and tolerance” throughout the world but omits any mention of Jews. This, of course, has prompted criticism that evokes the kerfuffle over Trump’s anti-Clinton campaign ad that may have used a “Star Of David” to symbolize corruption.

This time around, Trump’s team has published a seriously short note on the White House website, which only refers to 6 million Jewish victims as “innocent people.” It’s worth observing the statement in full:

“It is with a heavy heart and somber mind that we remember and honor the victims, survivors, heroes of the Holocaust. It is impossible to fully fathom the depravity and horror inflicted on innocent people by Nazi terror. “Yet, we know that in the darkest hours of humanity, light shines the brightest.‎ As we remember those who died, we are deeply grateful to those who risked their lives to save the innocent. “In the name of the perished, I pledge to do everything in my power throughout my Presidency, and my life, to ensure that the forces of evil never again defeat the powers of good. Together, we will make love and tolerance prevalent throughout the world.”

The breezy note was quickly torn apart on Twitter. In particular, Jonathon Greenblatt of the Anti-Defamation League was troubled by Trump’s omission.