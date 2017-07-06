Trump Reportedly Couldn’t Book A Luxury Hotel For The G20 Summit After His Team Waited Too Long

Things are (not) going well for Donald Trump during his second foreign trip as POTUS. From his negative remarks in Poland regarding U.S. intelligence agencies’ confirmation of Russia’s hacking of the 2016 election, the American news media, and former President Barack Obama, to the Polish first lady’s apparent handshake snub, and protests, the leader of the free world couldn’t ask for more. All Trump needs now is a good rest in a comfortable, luxurious hotel bed before meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time.

According to BuzzFeed News, however, Trump’s good rest in a comfortable, luxurious hotel bed won’t actually be happening in a hotel. That’s because the American delegation reportedly procrastinated for too long before they finally decided to find hotel accommodations for the president and his entourage. As a result, local news outlets are reporting the Four Seasons — where Trump apparently wanted to stay — and all other luxury hotels in the area are fully booked. To make matters worse, the news of Trump’s hotel-less stay isn’t all that new, as BuzzFeed notes rumors swirled in previous weeks about Trump staying in Berlin.

BuzzFeed conducted a survey of additional high-rated hotels in and around Hamburg and found, unsurprisingly, that all of them were booked by G20 delegations from Saudi Arabia, Russia, the United Kingdom, France and other member nations. As for where precisely Trump and his traveling staff will stay, the Associated Press and other local outlets are reporting the former will stay in the official Senate guest house of Hamburg. The latter, meanwhile, will shack up with the U.S. Consulate in the city. It’s like the White House Easter Egg Roll all over again, except on foreign soil and with hotel beds instead of hand-painted eggs.

(Via BuzzFeed News)

