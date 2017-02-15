Getty Image

On Valentine’s Day Night, the New York Times published a report that detailed how U.S. intelligence intercepted communications between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence agents. This, of course, is not a good look after Trump insisted that he knew nothing of Russia’s hacking efforts to help him get elected. As expected, Trump is losing his mind on Twitter this morning over the NY Times report, and he’s blaming … everyone. First, he tweet-shouted at the “fake news media,” except for Fox News.

The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Trump’s always good with whatever Fox News does — even when Bill O’Reilly is giving him a hard time — but he’s particularly thrilled that both Fox News and Breitbart are honing in on this story for the “leak” aspect. And it’s no wonder Trump prefers this angle. After National Security Advisor Michael Flynn resigned following mounting reports of his vulnerability to Russian blackmail, Trump also tweeted that leaks are the “real story.”

The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2017

Yet following the NY Times report about Trump campaign aides communicating with Russian intel, the resulting tweet storm grew to encompass the president’s thoughts on “Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign.” Trump thinks this Russia stuff is merely “non-sense” and a media coverup.

This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Then came more of Trump’s outrage about leaks to the media, although he very much adored the fallout from the John Podesta email dumps by Wikileaks, which the right-wing media gleefully reported at length.

Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?).Just like Russia — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by "intelligence" like candy. Very un-American! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

However, there’s one shining beacon of reason here, which is someone finally informed Trump that Russia invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea. During his campaign, Trump remained blissfully unaware of these realities. However, Trump ruined his displayed knowledge of global affairs by, you know, blaming Obama for everything.

Crimea was TAKEN by Russia during the Obama Administration. Was Obama too soft on Russia? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Is there anyone that Trump hasn’t blamed today? Rosie O’Donnell, perhaps, but she’s probably next on the list.