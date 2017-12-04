Getty Image

After weeks of indecision, Donald Trump finally offered Alabama GOP Senate hopeful Roy Moore his official endorsement on Twitter early Monday morning. Weeks prior, the White House indicated the president would not officially campaign for the embattled former state judge, who faces numerous accusations of sexual misconduct with minors. Even so, Trump has spoken publicly about Moore despite the allegations, saying “we don’t need a liberal Democrat in the seat” formerly occupied by current Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Monday’s endorsement, however, is the clearest the president has been yet.

“Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more,” said Trump in one of his characteristically poorly written tweets. “No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet!” In a followup harping yet again on “Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Puppet [Doug] Jones,” the president declared Moore’s loss “would hurt our great Republican Agenda” on taxes and many other unrelated subjects.

Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

Putting Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Puppet Jones into office in Alabama would hurt our great Republican Agenda of low on taxes, tough on crime, strong on military and borders…& so much more. Look at your 401-k’s since Election. Highest Stock Market EVER! Jobs are roaring back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

Despite the endorsement, however, the president only mentioned Moore once by name. What’s more, Trump never referenced the many accusations of inappropriate behavior with minor girls levied against the Republican candidate. He instead used the opportunity to bash Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, and Moore’s Democratic opponent Jones.

(Via CNN)