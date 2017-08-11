Our friends at The Intercept recently made the case that President Trump is tweeting his way into war with North Korea, and he further bolstered the theory on Friday morning.
Trump and Kim Jong-un have exchanged escalating rhetoric this week after North Korea’s development of mini-nukes that could fit inside its long-range missiles. Trump first vowed to unleash “fire and fury,” and then he answered subsequent criticism by concluding that his words were “not tough enough.” In the latest installment, Trump got tougher with a tweet, in which he assured North Korea that “[m]ilitary solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely.”
This shall surely be met by another statement from Pyongyang, so stay tuned.
In the meantime, Secretary of Defense General Mattis has somewhat contradicted Trump’s (once-again) fiery rhetoric by insisting that diplomacy should still be the ultimate solution to the situation. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has similarly stressed diplomacy over military action when it comes to denuclearizing North Korea, but obviously, the two leaders with access to nuclear weapons are on a different wavelength.
Should North Korea decide to fire missiles upon Guam as promised, China has already warned Kim Jong-un that he won’t receive their assistance. Yet China has also told the U.S. to halt further provocations as well. As Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Friday, “The current situation on the Korean Peninsula is complicated and sensitive.” Indeed.
Once again, social media is busy with comparisons between this moment of history-in-the-making and the Cuban Missile Crisis. As one might expect, JFK’s expressed hope for “peace and freedom” is back in circulation.
UPDATE: Trump retweeted these photos from the U.S. Pacific Command, which has signaled its readiness to defend Guam from a North Korean bombing.
(Via CNN & Washington Post)
Someone took Viagra this morning.
Is this like that time he said he was sending an aircraft carrier battlegroup to Korea and it turns out that the battlegroup was actually heading away from Korea, in the completely opposite direction?
Trump cares more about how this situation makes him look than he does about the millions of S Koreans/servicemen/any other collateral lives that would be lost in a war. There aren’t that many (any?) Other humans on earth that would sacrifice untold lives just so they didn’t feel embarrassed publicly.
Putin and Kim keeping their puppet afloat with war talks.. little term called “wag the dog”, it was easier for Bush since the internet wasn’t what it is today.. but same concept!
The lives will be sacrificed regardless, they just don’t need you to know why.. ‘Merica!
It’s easy to talk tough when you’re the most heavily-guarded human being on Earth who will get to sit out the coming nuclear apocalypse in the safety of a hollowed-out mountain.
But hey, we’re locked and loaded, baby! Now watch this drive.
Just about every “doom and gloom” liberal warning about a Trump Presidency made before he was elected is coming true. Remember when people warned that Trump had neither the intelligence nor the temperament to be trusted with the authority to launch nuclear weapons? Only took eight fucking months for that nightmare scenario to rear its ugly head.
The good news is that he personally wants to launch the missiles individually and say “you’re fired” after each one. That’ll give us an extra few minutes to say goodbye to our loved ones.
I actually like the message, just not the way it’s worded and delivered. A more politically savvy and diplomatic way to go about it might have been to issue an official statement announcing that the US is eager to engage in productive talks with NK and is well prepared for any threatening actions in the meantime. I mean, isn’t that KIND OF what he and his administration are collectively saying?
Kind of. But that’s the problem. There is not a unified, clear message to Pyongyang. All the secretaries and generals in the U.S. can push diplomacy, but when the lunatic in charge has final authority and is shouting about “Fire and “Fury” like a schoolyard bully, it undercuts any peaceful talk.
No. You have the President (Trump) saying one thing and the grown-ups in the room (McMaster, Mattis, Tillerson, etc.) saying another things. It’s just one example in a million of how this White House is seemingly unable to put out a unified message, everyone is saying something different. I think it’s incorrect to take all the disparate messages and piece them together into one and say that this is what the White House believes and the way they are delivering their message is coordinated and intentional.
tl;dr, Trump spouts off at the mouth and then the grown-ups have to mitigate whatever dumb thing he said, while pretending like everyone is on the same page when they aren’t.
“Military solutions are exactly where they have been all along, and I am just making it sound like I did something so that my easily manipulated supporters can beat their chests and shower love upon me.” There – I fixed it for you.
Even NK is laughing at the imbecile in the NJ White House now. Trump, the ultimate chickenhawk moron.