North Korea Has Reportedly Produced Nuclear Warheads Capable Of Fitting Inside Its Long-Range Missiles

08.08.17 8 months ago 5 Comments

Getty Image

North Korea celebrated July 4th in a huge way this year by successfully testing its first long-range (intercontinental ballistic) missile. Kim Jong-un then giddily suggested that more “gift packages” were on the way. In recent days, the UN punished North Korea with harsh new economic sanctions, which has resulted in increased threats and accusations that the U.S. is pushing the Korean peninsula to the “brink of nuclear war.” All of this, while frightening, didn’t yet signal a crisis because many assumed that North Korea hadn’t yet developed nukes capable of fitting on one of their missiles. Wrong? A new Washington Post reports says yep.

As it turns out, Kim Jong-un’s bloodthirst for the U.S. is reaching new heights with his latest nuclear advancement. U.S. intelligence officials revealed to WaPo that Pyongyang “has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead” that can be strapped into an ICBM, which would mean that North Korea could strike the mainland U.S. with one of these bad boys. How many of these mini-nukes does the regime possess? According to a late July analysis, that number ranges between 30-60. Here’s the lowdown:

“The IC [intelligence community] assesses North Korea has produced nuclear weapons for ballistic missile delivery, to include delivery by ICBM-class missiles,” the assessment states, in an excerpt read to The Washington Post. The assessment’s broad conclusions were verified by two U.S. officials familiar with the document. It is not yet known whether the reclusive regime has successfully tested the smaller design, although North Korea officially last year claimed to have done so.

A little terrifying? Yes. Meanwhile, President Trump may continue to tweet his way into further conflict with North Korea, which will continue to make bombastic statements that are now backed up by mini-nukes capable of traveling into Alaska (or further). This past weekend, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said that such a development would be “intolerable” to Trump, who still has a “military option” on the table. However, McMaster stressed that the White House would continue to apply pressure to convince Kim Jong-un to “denuclearize,” rather than go to war (tweets be damned).

UPDATE: In response to this news, President Trump has vowed to unleash “fire and fury like the world has never seen” upon North Korea if it won’t stop threatening the U.S. You can watch a clip of his statement here.

(Via Washington Post)

Around The Web

TAGSNORTH KOREANukes

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP