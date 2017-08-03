Getty Image

Back in early February, the freshly-inaugurated President Trump had already barreled into the Oval Office like a gold-plated freight train. Details of his get-to-know-you conversations with foreign leaders began to surface, including how he reportedly hung up on Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after growing huffy about a refugee program, which Trump described as “the worst deal ever.” Now, the Washington Post has obtained the transcript of this phone call (along with that of his introductory talk with Mexico’s president, which we’ll discuss below) with Turnbull, and the discussion was even more combative than previously imagined.

In the call, Trump did indeed describe his call with Vladimir Putin as “pleasant” but slammed his talk with Turnbull as “the most unpleasant call all day.” Why? For starters, Trump slammed the Obama plan to allow 1,200 Australian refugees into the country, got the math wrong, and then bragged about himself while handing Turnbull a supposed compliment:

“This is going to kill me,” he said to Turnbull. “I am the world’s greatest person that does not want to let people into the country. And now I am agreeing to take 2,000 people.” At one point, Trump expressed admiration for Australia’s refusal to allow refugees arriving on boats to reach its shores, saying it “is a good idea. We should do that too.” In a remark apparently meant as a compliment, Trump told Turnbull, “You are worse than I am.”

And then things grew bizarre when Trump talked about how “bad” these refugees are, and in the process, he dropped a weird “milk people” comment: