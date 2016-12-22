And The Winner Of Trump’s Press Secretary Contest Is… Sean Spicer?

Obama's Cabinet Vs. Trump's Cabinet

After weeks of rumors, including newly appointed counselor Kellyanne Conway’s reportedly turning down the gig and Katrina Pierson’s alleged interest, Donald Trump has finally picked his press secretary. According to the New York Times, the Donald officially selected former Republican National committee spokesperson turned Trump campaign veteran Sean Spicer for the job. Well known in Washington D.C., Spicer first rose to national prominence a year before his new boss scored the party’s nomination when he called Trump out for sullying Sen. John McCain‘s service record.

In addition to Spicer (whose Getty image above makes him look like he left the stove on), the transition team announced additional communications posts for campaign veterans “who pledged their loyalty to the real estate magnate.” Trump appointed regulars Jason Miller, Hope Hicks, and Dan Scavino to the respective positions of communications director, director of strategic communications, and director of social media. Or to put it another way, Spicer will become The West Wing‘s C.J. Cregg while Miller will take the position occupied by Toby Ziegler.

Considering Spicer and company’s unceasing media presence throughout the presidential campaign, it’s no wonder Trump chose to stick with them. After all, the president-elect reportedly prefers to populate his administration with individuals with a knack for going on television and spreading the good news. Too bad former campaign spokesperson turned advisor Katrina Pierson, an Uproxx News favorite who once wore a “bullet necklace” during a CNN appearance, didn’t get the secretary job. Hopefully Trump will find a very public place for her in his White House.

