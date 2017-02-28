Getty Image

After a moderately predictable night of awards, Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony took a turn for the “is this actually happening right now?!” at the very end of the show. Somehow, the wrong card went to Best Picture presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, leading to the announcement that La La Land had clinched the coveted statue, when in fact that honor went to Moonlight. Awkwardness and a barrage of tweets ensued, immediately becoming an Oscar moment to remember.

During the ceremony, plenty of shots were taken at Donald Trump from presenters and winners alike, with host Jimmy Kimmel even tweeting at the President to see if he would take the bait.

Surprisingly, Trump managed to keep his fingers from tweeting out an angry message to the Sad Liberal Elite, leaving many wondering if he had developed some new levels of restraint over the weekend. Well, he may have been quiet in the Twittersphere, but Trump certainly wasn’t going to let these comments roll off his back. No, instead he gave an interview to Breitbart one of the only outlets that he hasn’t deemed “fake news,” saying that it was Hollywoods obsession with him that led to the Best Picture snafu.

“I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end. It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.”

Honestly, how anyone could look at Taraji P. Henson’s look last night and concluded that the night was anything short of glam is beyond me, but this kind of reaction is par for the course for Trump these days.

(Via Breitbart)