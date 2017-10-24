On Tuesday, Sen. Bob Corker appeared on Today to discuss several subjects, including yesterday’s press briefing about Niger with Gen. Dunford, who clarified that much confusion remains on the attack (including whether the operation changed or grew more dangerous from its initial plan). Corker stated that unlike many of his colleagues, he was aware that the U.S. had 1,000 troops in the country, and then the topic shifted to Corker’s previous assertion that Trump could take the U.S. into World War III. Since Corker chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he answered the question:

“When you send out tweets into the region to raise tensions, when you kneecap, which is what he’s done publicly, when you kneecap your secretary of state, whose diplomacy you have to depend upon … you really move our country into a binary choice which could lead to a world war. So, yes, I want him to support diplomatic efforts, not embarrass and really malign efforts that are underway to try to get some kind of a diplomatic solution.”

Corker also added that Trump’s Tuesday lunch with Senate Republicans will likely be a “photo op,” which may have pushed the president over the edge. Trump picked up his Twittering device and slammed Corker, who he says “couldn’t get elected dog catcher” and is “only negative on anything Trump.” He also repeated the lie that Corker begged for a reelection endorsement.

Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

…Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

And you know that Corker had to respond. He tweeted back while calling Trump “an utterly untruthful president” while tossing in another adult day care jab. Well, we know who won’t get any ice cream at today’s luncheon!

Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017

(Via NBC News)