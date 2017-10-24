President Trump Reignites His Feud With Sen. Bob Corker: He ‘Couldn’t Get Elected Dog Catcher’

10.24.17 36 mins ago

On Tuesday, Sen. Bob Corker appeared on Today to discuss several subjects, including yesterday’s press briefing about Niger with Gen. Dunford, who clarified that much confusion remains on the attack (including whether the operation changed or grew more dangerous from its initial plan). Corker stated that unlike many of his colleagues, he was aware that the U.S. had 1,000 troops in the country, and then the topic shifted to Corker’s previous assertion that Trump could take the U.S. into World War III. Since Corker chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he answered the question:

“When you send out tweets into the region to raise tensions, when you kneecap, which is what he’s done publicly, when you kneecap your secretary of state, whose diplomacy you have to depend upon … you really move our country into a binary choice which could lead to a world war. So, yes, I want him to support diplomatic efforts, not embarrass and really malign efforts that are underway to try to get some kind of a diplomatic solution.”

Corker also added that Trump’s Tuesday lunch with Senate Republicans will likely be a “photo op,” which may have pushed the president over the edge. Trump picked up his Twittering device and slammed Corker, who he says “couldn’t get elected dog catcher” and is “only negative on anything Trump.” He also repeated the lie that Corker begged for a reelection endorsement.

And you know that Corker had to respond. He tweeted back while calling Trump “an utterly untruthful president” while tossing in another adult day care jab. Well, we know who won’t get any ice cream at today’s luncheon!

(Via NBC News)

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSbob corkerdonald trumpNigerTAXES

