Trump TV

Throughout election season and President Trump’s first six months in office, Kayleigh McEnany faithfully defended his every word and action on CNN (one of Trump’s least favorite cable news outlets). Now, she’s been handsomely rewarded not only with a bizarre anchoring gig inside the Trump TV propaganda machine, but the Republican party has now officially embraced her. McEnany has accepted the role of GOP spokesperson, and the Republican National Committee announced that they are”delighted” with their selection:

Likewise, McEnany has issued an enthused statement:

“I am excited to be joining the RNC at such an important and historic time in our country. I’m eager to talk about Republican ideas and values and have important discussions about issues affecting Americans across this country.”

McEnany’s sudden rise has everything to do with her allegiance to Trump, who values “loyalty” above all else. Some have argued that McEnany has hopped onto a train that she’ll never escape, and she’s received some criticism over these sudden career moves, which is only to be expected after her last minute-request to be freed from her CNN contract.

In related news, the Daily Beast is reporting that Lara Trump, who unofficially kicked off Trump TV last week, will officially be in charge of the internet-based “network.” This is the White House’s method of countering all the negative news out there, and McEnany is fully on board for the (sunshiny) ride.