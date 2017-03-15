Getty Image

Amidst the current news cycle’s fascination with tax returns and Snoop Dogg, a new report digs a little deeper into the growing sense of paranoia felt by many in Donald Trump’s White House. Previous stories about the so-called “deep state” of bureaucrats and civil servants leftover from the previous administration, which Sean Spicer perpetrated in a press briefing, have allegedly fueled procedural moves like Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to suddenly ask for 46 U.S. attorneys’ resignations. (Not to mention Spicer’s supposed phone checks — an effort to discourage repeated staff leaks to the press.)

According to Politico, however, the current mood in the White House is a whole lot worse than previously suspected. “People are scared,” an anonymous senior administration official told the outlet. As for the administration itself, they continued, it has become “a pretty hostile environment to work in.” Another aide said they were “paranoid,” adding “anything significant seems to be on the front page the next day.”

Unsurprisingly, all of Politico’s sources spoke with reporters on the condition of anonymity. Considering the extreme sense of fear they all described, however, their caution is totally understandable:

Aides are going to great lengths to protect themselves. They’re turning off work-issued smartphones and putting them in drawers when they arrive home from work out of fear that they could be used to eavesdrop. They’re staying mum in meetings out of concern that their comments could be leaked to the press by foes.

Yet when asked about the matter, another a White House official told Politico no such culture exists in the current administration. What’s more, many polled anonymously (and per Spicer’s previous comments on the matter) suggested the real culprit behind these concerns is the deep state. That is, “career intelligence operatives” who “are working to undermine the new president through a series of leaks of classified information.”