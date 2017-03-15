Amidst the current news cycle’s fascination with tax returns and Snoop Dogg, a new report digs a little deeper into the growing sense of paranoia felt by many in Donald Trump’s White House. Previous stories about the so-called “deep state” of bureaucrats and civil servants leftover from the previous administration, which Sean Spicer perpetrated in a press briefing, have allegedly fueled procedural moves like Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to suddenly ask for 46 U.S. attorneys’ resignations. (Not to mention Spicer’s supposed phone checks — an effort to discourage repeated staff leaks to the press.)
According to Politico, however, the current mood in the White House is a whole lot worse than previously suspected. “People are scared,” an anonymous senior administration official told the outlet. As for the administration itself, they continued, it has become “a pretty hostile environment to work in.” Another aide said they were “paranoid,” adding “anything significant seems to be on the front page the next day.”
Unsurprisingly, all of Politico’s sources spoke with reporters on the condition of anonymity. Considering the extreme sense of fear they all described, however, their caution is totally understandable:
Aides are going to great lengths to protect themselves. They’re turning off work-issued smartphones and putting them in drawers when they arrive home from work out of fear that they could be used to eavesdrop. They’re staying mum in meetings out of concern that their comments could be leaked to the press by foes.
Yet when asked about the matter, another a White House official told Politico no such culture exists in the current administration. What’s more, many polled anonymously (and per Spicer’s previous comments on the matter) suggested the real culprit behind these concerns is the deep state. That is, “career intelligence operatives” who “are working to undermine the new president through a series of leaks of classified information.”
As a federal employee who has worked through a couple of transitions of power I can say that this transition has been like nothing before it. Many agencies and career civil servants feel as if war is being declared on federal employees and the instability and unpredictability of the administration has everyone on edge. When the funding of your agency can be dictated by the next Breitbart article or an opinion piece on Fox news, it puts people on edge. I could see employees with access to sensitive information making the calculation that president Pence would be a better, more stable alternative than the current regime. Nothing “Deep State” about it, people don’t like, trust, or understand Trump and he has not given the Federal employees that he relies upon any reason to.
