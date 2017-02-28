Following his Facebook Live chat with Bernie Sanders yesterday, during which he made some pretty depressing predictions regarding the continued effects of climate change, Bill Nye was invited onto Fox News to discuss the subject with Tucker Carlson. Unfortunately, this conversation was not nearly as productive — or civil, for that matter — as his one with the Senator was.
Carlson came right out of the gate swinging, condescendingly panning the Science Guy’s claims that climate change skeptics suffer from the psychological delusion of cognitive dissonance. When Nye was given a chance to speak, he calmly explained that cognitive dissidence isn’t a delusion, but simple human nature in that humans have a tendency to eschew scientific evidence that disagrees with their worldview.
Firing back, Carlson claimed that we all should be skeptical and “asking ourselves questions” when it comes to uh, scientific evidence, but Nye was not having this argument. “Climate change denial is denial,” he explained. “The evidence is overwhelming.” Carlson followed up and asked point blank why there’s a change in the climate, and if it’s part of an endless cycle or if human activity is the cause of it.
“It’s not a subtle question, human activity is causing climate change, to a degree that it’s a very serious problem in the next few decades,” Nye responded. After some back and forth in which Nye was constantly interrupted and given rephrased questions in an attempt to throw him off, Tucker demanded to know why we shouldn’t be “encouraging people to ask honest questions.” To that, Nye shot back, “Let me ask you this, why aren’t you concerned about it, don’t you have four children?”
It was more than apparent that Carlson did not invite his guest on to participate in a productive conversation, but attempt to discredit him — a point Nye later made by using his phone to time how long it would take Carlson to interrupt him. Although he probably fully anticipated it, as this sort of discourse is par for the course when it comes to the Fox News host.
Uproxx neglected to write an article about the NOAA whistleblower and the evidence that corroborates collusion between NOAA scientists and the previously known adjustments made to their methodology. Furthermore, urban centers collectiong data including cities and airports is a far cry from the metrics used 100 years ago. Additionally, water temps are taken using boats that effect the temperature of the water they test. If you want to debate the science of climate change, get your fucking shit together. Precessional movement through space and increases in cosmic background radiation can account for single degree changes in climate here on earth and the climate change occurring on Mars and Jupiter. Now tell me how all scientists agree on climate change and that I’m denying science. The irony will get me going this Tuesday morning.
THAT is what you call getting taken to school?
I’m an architect, I deal with sustainability and environmental design every day. Our climate is obviously changing, there is no question. There is also no question that human activity is expediting the changes we see, and thus we should adapt our ways of building, energy production, and life in general to better accommodate the planet that sustains us.
BUT, when you cannot answer simple questions about the causes, extent of causation, and then start talking about throwing those with dissenting opinions into jail… well we all know which particular cheese puff that sounds like.
The simple parts of the science are indeed settled: the climate is changing, and we as humans are a part of that. That’s a pretty “no shit” claim to make; there’s almost 7 billion of us here burning coal and oil. It isn’t the cows’ fault. What is not settled is the extent. There are multiple schools of thought on it, and I’ll be receiving my information from actual climatologist and meteorologist instead of Tucker and a kids show host who found new fame in dropping the F bomb.
Provide your evidence.
re:Heynowhank
[climate.nasa.gov]
What do you want evidence of? That the climate is changing, or that I don’t believe anything the two fuck nuts in the video above said? Pretty broad request there @Heynowhank
For the former, I tend to stick with NASA (already linked above) and NOAA:
[www.ncdc.noaa.gov]
For the latter, I just let them open their mouths and sound like arrogant blowhards.