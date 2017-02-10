Rappers Speaking Out For Black Lives Matter

Van Jones Tells A Moving Story About His First Brush With Racism

kimberly-ricci
News Editor
02.10.17 2 Comments

Subscribe to UPROXX

Van Jones’s CNN post-election commentary has been many things — blunt, reassuring, and powerful — but on Friday, he told a very succinct but incredibly moving story about the first time he realized that people treated him differently because of his skin color.

The setting was a high school field trip, in which he and his classmates were in a hotel room, “and I was drinking a Coke. Everybody was drinking soda, everybody was laughing.” He briefly exited the room and left his drink unattended, and when he returned, a white girl accidentally grabbed his can, and someone else told her not to go there. Jones thought little of this and drank his soda, but later, the girl began to cry and told him, “They told me later that everybody in the room spat in your Coke while you were outside.” She apologized and felt terrible about the situation.

“I had no clue that whole trip that anybody had anything negative to say or any bad thoughts about me,” Jones explained. “I thought these were my friends.” While speaking to Brooke Baldwin, he explained that no one thinks anything this petty and cruel can happen — especially among acquaintances or friends — but unless you’ve experienced it, “you just don’t know.”

(Via CNN)

TAGSRACISMVan Jones
Author Profile Picture
Writer, editor, social media lurker, and over-analyzer of political maneuvers.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP