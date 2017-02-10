Van Jones’s CNN post-election commentary has been many things — blunt, reassuring, and powerful — but on Friday, he told a very succinct but incredibly moving story about the first time he realized that people treated him differently because of his skin color.
The setting was a high school field trip, in which he and his classmates were in a hotel room, “and I was drinking a Coke. Everybody was drinking soda, everybody was laughing.” He briefly exited the room and left his drink unattended, and when he returned, a white girl accidentally grabbed his can, and someone else told her not to go there. Jones thought little of this and drank his soda, but later, the girl began to cry and told him, “They told me later that everybody in the room spat in your Coke while you were outside.” She apologized and felt terrible about the situation.
“I had no clue that whole trip that anybody had anything negative to say or any bad thoughts about me,” Jones explained. “I thought these were my friends.” While speaking to Brooke Baldwin, he explained that no one thinks anything this petty and cruel can happen — especially among acquaintances or friends — but unless you’ve experienced it, “you just don’t know.”
(Via CNN)
WTF is the point of this article. We know racism exists (see entire republican party) but seriously wtf, did you get out your jump to conclusions mat?
Did they spit in it cause he was black? Did they spit in it because they were just being dick head teenagers? Did they spit in it because maybe Van Jones was the dick and got them all detention?
We can never know, because we dont have a full story because your not an actual journalist. But good job guys, lets just assume everytime someone is mean to a person, especially a person of color we’ll assume racism.
I kinda agree here. Why was this racist? Were they assholes? Yes. Were they racists? No idea. he very well could have been a full time asshole himself at the time and perhaps they didn’t like him because of that. Saying something is inherently racist if it happens to a black guy is pretty ridiculous.