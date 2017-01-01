Scary … guy hangin from rafters w Divest banner. #NoDAPL let’s just say I’m hopeful security officials are working on it pic.twitter.com/aa4Q8WY21U — Dawn Mitchell (@DawnAtFOX9) January 1, 2017

A New Year’s Day game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears in Minneapolis was interrupted by two protesters calling attention to U.S. Bank Stadium’s namesake and its financial involvement in the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. Local sports reporters on the scene first called attention to the matter on Twitter when two men, including one dressing in an old Brett Favre Vikings jersey, repelled from the rafters after unfurling a large banner that read “U.S. Bank DIVEST #NoDAPL.”

Dawn Mitchell, a sports anchor with the Minneapolis Fox affiliate, posted several videos and tweets about the protest as it happened. “I’m hopeful security officials are working on it,” she wrote, adding that “cops [were] waiting to arrest both guys” in a subsequent tweet.

Meanwhile, Chicago Tribune Bears reporter Brad Biggs posted several photos of the two men and the seating section below them. Police immediately began clearing the unknown section soon after the protesters appeared, presumably as a safety precaution.