The DAPL News Isn't As Comforting As You Think

The Vikings-Bears Game Was Interrupted By A Dakota Access Pipeline Protest Involving A Large Banner

01.01.17 6 hours ago

A New Year’s Day game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears in Minneapolis was interrupted by two protesters calling attention to U.S. Bank Stadium’s namesake and its financial involvement in the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. Local sports reporters on the scene first called attention to the matter on Twitter when two men, including one dressing in an old Brett Favre Vikings jersey, repelled from the rafters after unfurling a large banner that read “U.S. Bank DIVEST #NoDAPL.”

Dawn Mitchell, a sports anchor with the Minneapolis Fox affiliate, posted several videos and tweets about the protest as it happened. “I’m hopeful security officials are working on it,” she wrote, adding that “cops [were] waiting to arrest both guys” in a subsequent tweet.

Meanwhile, Chicago Tribune Bears reporter Brad Biggs posted several photos of the two men and the seating section below them. Police immediately began clearing the unknown section soon after the protesters appeared, presumably as a safety precaution.

TAGSCHICAGO BEARSdakota access pipelineMINNESOTA VIKINGSPROTESTSstanding rock

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 3 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 week ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP