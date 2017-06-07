Vladimir Putin Claims That He Never Has Bad Days Because He’s ‘Not A Woman’

06.07.17 5 hours ago 10 Comments

Getty Image

In May, the first details of Oliver Stone’s documentary series about Vladimir Putin were made public: the two watched Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove together. However, on the heels of Putin’s combative and testy interview with Megyn Kelly, Showtime’s releasing more information about The Putin Interviews via sneak previews with various media outlets.

In one of the many interviews Stone conducted with Putin over two years, the Russian president appears to try out some new standup material and gets just a little sexist. While the two walked the halls of the Kremlin, Stone asked Putin whether he ever had bad days, and this was the answer:

“I am not a woman, so I don’t have bad days. I am not trying to insult anyone. That’s just the nature of things. There are certain natural cycles,” Putin told the director, according to Bloomberg News, which has seen an advance version of the documentary.

Don’t worry though, Putin also brought some grade-a homophobia to the proceedings when asked about how LGBTQ people are treated in his country.

Putin also used the interview to deny there was any persecution of gay people in Russia, despite a law being passed against the “propaganda of homosexuality among minors” and recent reports of a “gay purge” in the Russian republic of Chechnya. When asked whether he would be comfortable showering next to a gay man, he said no.

“I prefer not to go to the shower with him. Why provoke him? But you know, I’m a judo master,” said Putin, laughing.

Well, it’s no wonder that people think Putin and Trump would get along famously even without the “possible collusion with Russia” scandal adding to the atmosphere.

The Putin Interviews will air on Showtime over four consecutive nights starting on June 12.

(via The Guardian)

Around The Web

TAGShomophobiaOFF THE RAILS SEXISMOLIVER STONERUSSIAVLADIMIR PUTIN

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 12 hours ago
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.06.17 2 days ago 18 Comments
The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

06.05.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

06.01.17 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP