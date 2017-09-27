Getty Image

When he wasn’t preoccupied with how big the ocean surrounding Puerto Rico was, President Trump declared he would visit the U.S. territory next week. He also stated that his administration had “worked very, very hard” to ensure it was receiving adequate aid after Hurricane Maria, despite FEMA funding obstacles. “We’ve gotten A pluses on Texas and on Florida,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “And we will also on Puerto Rico.”

However, many are questioning the validity of Trump’s boasts regarding the ravaged U.S. territory — especially because of the so-called Jones Act and how it may hinder timely hurricane relief for Puerto Rico. But what does the Jones Act, otherwise known as the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, have to do with delivering necessary relief to the people of Puerto Rico?