The White House Criticizes The Iraq War After George H.W. Bush Calls Trump A ‘Blowhard’

#Donald Trump
Managing Editor, Trending
11.05.17

Getty Image

If you believed that Donald Trump would start his trip to Asia without having some sort of petty controversy back home, you haven’t paid much attention to every week for the past year. While his comments about Presidents Obama and Clinton are well known, particular during his campaign for president, he has not taken many shots are former President George H.W. Bush and his son George W. Bush. The same can’t be said for Jeb Bush, which is likely what sparked the comments from the elder Bush that are now being publicized as part of the book The Last Republicans by Mark K. Updegrove.

Not only is it made clear that neither Bush voted for Trump in the general election — with H.W. Bush voting for Clinton and W. Bush choosing “none of the above.” But that was far from the worst thing the pair said about Trump during their interviews for the book, with the senior Bush possibly dropping the harshest comment in May 2016 according to The New York Times:

“I don’t like him,” Mr. Bush said in May 2016. “I don’t know much about him, but I know he’s a blowhard. And I’m not too excited about him being a leader.” Rather than being motivated by public service, Mr. Bush said Mr. Trump seemed to be driven by “a certain ego.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpgeorge h.w. bushgeorge w. bush

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 6 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP