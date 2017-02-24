White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer cited “states’ rights” on Tuesday in defending the Trump administration’s decision to end the Obama administration’s federal protections for transgender students.
“The president has maintained for a long time that this is a states’ rights issue and not one for the federal government,” he said. “All you have to do is look at what the president’s view has been for a long time that this is not something that the federal government should be involved in. This is a states’ rights issue.”
But on Thursday, asked about federal marijuana enforcement, it was like the states had no rights at all. Arkansas-based reporter Roby Brock asked Spicer about the administration’s posture towards Arkansas’s new medical marijuana law.
Spicer suggested that the Trump administration would respect state laws related to medical marijuana — but not offer the same respect for recreational marijuana.
I hope Sean Spicer gets colon cancer from all that gum he eats.
This is just an excuse to throw more money at “the ward on drugs” aka prison for profits.
The privatized prisons throw a fuck-load of money at republican politicians in order to keep the prison population high, which in turn gets them fuck-ton of government money.
But alcohol is cool despite it being a cause, directly or indirectly, of 88k deaths per year in our country.
So do you want to reinstate prohibition? I’m really not sure what your attmept at false equivalency is supposed to mean.
We agree on privatized prisons and marijuana, but you lost me with the last whiny part.
Prisons for profit is a real thing; it’s also fucking ridiculous.
Go after Mary Jane but be all for alcohol, which is actually physically addictive and prescription meds that kill the shit out of people every year. Wow. This administration keeps moving the target of outrage while they do whatever backdoor (hehe, buttstuffs) dealings under cover.
It’s almost like this admin took a list of the issues that young people care about and then decided to do the opposite of that. Whatever it is.