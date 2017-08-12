Open mic night at the Whitesplain Improv pic.twitter.com/08yppu7gVe — Sami Shah (@samishah) August 12, 2017

The influx of white supremacists, Nazis and far-right nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia has become a front and center issue following violent clashes. Things have escalated to the point of Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency on Saturday amid the chaos surrounding the Unite the Right rally. Some truly frightening and disturbing images are coming out of Charlottesville, but you can always rely on Social Media™ to mock racist idiocy with an expert touch.

The image of a gaggle of Tiki Torch wielding white supremacists inspired Twitter to have a field day with the patio set Nazi swarm staring back into the camera. For a fire brandishing vision of hate, it was incredibly easy for folks to point and laugh at these snarling men and silly accessory of intimidation.